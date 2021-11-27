How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United

Leeds United looks to create some more space between itself and relegation when it takes on Brighton.

Ninth-place Brighton (17 points) will face 17th-place Leeds United (11 points) on Saturday in an English Premier League matchup.

Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Brighton has been on a bit of a dry spell with no wins since a 2–1 victory over Leicester City back in September. Since then, the side has five draws and two losses in Premier League play.

The team's most recent match was a 2–0 defeat against Aston Villa, with Brighton having just two shots on target in the match. Neal Maupay leads the team in goals with four.

As for Leeds United, the team sits one spot above relegation right now. Last year, the team's first back in the Premier League since the 2003–04 season, saw the club finish ninth.

The team lost 2–1 to Tottenham in its most recent game. Its last win came on Halloween, a 2–1 victory over Norwich City. Raphael Dias Belloli leads the club in goals with five.

In the last nine meetings between these teams, Brighton has eight wins and one loss, including two wins last year.

