Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Leeds United looks to create some more space between itself and relegation when it takes on Brighton.
    Author:

    Ninth-place Brighton (17 points) will face 17th-place Leeds United (11 points) on Saturday in an English Premier League matchup.

    How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brighton has been on a bit of a dry spell with no wins since a 2–1 victory over Leicester City back in September. Since then, the side has five draws and two losses in Premier League play.

    The team's most recent match was a 2–0 defeat against Aston Villa, with Brighton having just two shots on target in the match. Neal Maupay leads the team in goals with four.

    As for Leeds United, the team sits one spot above relegation right now. Last year, the team's first back in the Premier League since the 2003–04 season, saw the club finish ninth.

    The team lost 2–1 to Tottenham in its most recent game. Its last win came on Halloween, a 2–1 victory over Norwich City. Raphael Dias Belloli leads the club in goals with five.

    In the last nine meetings between these teams, Brighton has eight wins and one loss, including two wins last year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United

    33 minutes ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Cam'Ron Harris (23) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami at Duke

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles with the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Duke vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (10) runs with the ball during the 2nd half of the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17227654
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17201966
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia at Georgia Tech

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13734829
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and teammate Devon Witherspoon (31) team up to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy