Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 8 team in the league, Brighton, looking to jumpstart another winning streak takes on the No. 19 team in the league, Newcastle.
    Author:

    Brighton is 4-4-2 this season and sitting comfortably at No. 8 in the Premier League. They are 0-4-1 in their last five. They have cooled off from their 4-0-1 start to the season. Their latest game ended in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 6th, 2021

    Game Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    You can live stream Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Newcastle United's season has been vastly different. They sit second to last at No. 19 in the league. They are winless at 0-4-6 on the year. In their last five matches, they are 0-2-3. Their two draws came against Watford 1-1 and Crystal Palace 1-1. Outside of that, their three losses were against Wolverhampton, Tottenham and Chelsea. 

    Newcastle is led in goals by two forwards Callum Wilson who has four goals in 13 shots on goal and Allan Sain-Maximin who has two goals and three assists on 12 shots on goal.

    Brighton is led in goals by forward Neal Maupay who has four goals on 14 shots. Leandro Trossard has two goals and one assist on 18 shots. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has two goals on three shots as well.

    The last time these two teams went head to head is was in March of 2021. Brighton came out on top in a 3-0 win on the back of goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck, and Neal Maupay.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
    Time
    1:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17090605
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_13609909
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC at York United FC

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_16689726 (1)
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

    26 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) runs from Iowa State Cyclones safety Connor Guess (59) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) evades the tackle of Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Juventus
    Serie A

    How to Watch Juventus FC vs. Fiorentina

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy