The No. 8 team in the league, Brighton, looking to jumpstart another winning streak takes on the No. 19 team in the league, Newcastle.

Brighton is 4-4-2 this season and sitting comfortably at No. 8 in the Premier League. They are 0-4-1 in their last five. They have cooled off from their 4-0-1 start to the season. Their latest game ended in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Online:

Game Date: Nov. 6th, 2021

Game Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

You can live stream Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Newcastle United's season has been vastly different. They sit second to last at No. 19 in the league. They are winless at 0-4-6 on the year. In their last five matches, they are 0-2-3. Their two draws came against Watford 1-1 and Crystal Palace 1-1. Outside of that, their three losses were against Wolverhampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Newcastle is led in goals by two forwards Callum Wilson who has four goals in 13 shots on goal and Allan Sain-Maximin who has two goals and three assists on 12 shots on goal.

Brighton is led in goals by forward Neal Maupay who has four goals on 14 shots. Leandro Trossard has two goals and one assist on 18 shots. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has two goals on three shots as well.

The last time these two teams went head to head is was in March of 2021. Brighton came out on top in a 3-0 win on the back of goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck, and Neal Maupay.

Regional restrictions may apply.