How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford

Expectations are high after both Brighton and Watford opened their Premier League campaigns in winning fashion, with the two teams evenly poised ahead of Saturday’s clash at Falmer Stadium.

The newly-promoted Hornets in particular will be seeking more of the same after beating Aston Villa 3-2 in its top-flight return, while Brighton seek another three points in its first home outing.

Watford survived a late comeback effort to take full spoils in Week 1, edging a Villa team that’s drawn plenty of praise as a dark horse to keep an eye on this season.

Manager Xisco will have been particularly pleased to see his debutants thriving on their opportunities, too, with both Emmanuel Dennis and Cucho Hernández scoring in their first appearances.

Colombian forward Hernández had special reason to celebrate considering he made his bow for the club four years after joining, having spent the previous four seasons on loan from Vicarage Road.

The attacking trio of Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema looks unlikely to be disturbed for the time being, although Hernández’s debut goal has given his coach something to think about.

Brighton counterpart Graham Potter will also be tempted to maintain his team after coming from a goal down to beat Burnley at Turf Moor.

One potential change for Saturday’s hosts could see Tariq Lamptey come in at right wing-back. More than eight months have passed since he was sidelined by a serious hamstring injury.

The Chelsea academy graduate looked highly promising prior to suffering that blow last December, though Potter will be hesitant to rush Lamptey back for fear of a relapse.

Watford secured back-to-back draws in its last two visits to the Falmer Stadium, where it managed to take only 21 points from a possible 57 last term.

The return of fans will be a great boost to the Seagulls, however, as they look to continue their flying start against a top-flight newcomer posing a surprise threat early on.

