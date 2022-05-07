Skip to main content

How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United travels to face Brighton at Falmer Stadium on Saturday in Premier League action.

Coming off of a 3-0 victory over Brentford which snapped a three-match winless streak in Premier League action, Manchester United now must visit Brighton on the 36th matchday of the campaign. The Red Devils are currently in sixth place with 58 points, holding on to a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League. Brighton, meanwhile, is in ninth with 44 points, eight points below the seventh and final European competition spot in the Premier League table.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Universo

Live Stream Brighton vs. Manchester United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester United's high-profile players all came forward and got on the scoresheet in the club's 3-0 defeat of Brentford on Monday, where Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane all got on the board to secure a much needed three points for Ralf Rangnick's men.

Brighton is also coming off of a 3-0 win in its most recent outing, which was against eighth-place Wolves, who are also fighting for European competition next season. Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma all scored to secure the away victory for the Seagulls.

Brighton now hosts Manchester United at Falmer Stadium on Saturday with both clubs looking to make it two wins in a row and continue to close out their respective Premier League campaigns on the right foot heading into the offseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Brighton vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
9:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011785176h
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United

By Rafael Urbinajust now
AFCON
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Petróleos de Luanda vs. Wydad Casablanca

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
napoli
Serie A

How to Watch Torino vs Napoli

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Tennis
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy