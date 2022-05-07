Coming off of a 3-0 victory over Brentford which snapped a three-match winless streak in Premier League action, Manchester United now must visit Brighton on the 36th matchday of the campaign. The Red Devils are currently in sixth place with 58 points, holding on to a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League. Brighton, meanwhile, is in ninth with 44 points, eight points below the seventh and final European competition spot in the Premier League table.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Universo

Live Stream Brighton vs. Manchester United on fuboTV:

Manchester United's high-profile players all came forward and got on the scoresheet in the club's 3-0 defeat of Brentford on Monday, where Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane all got on the board to secure a much needed three points for Ralf Rangnick's men.

Brighton is also coming off of a 3-0 win in its most recent outing, which was against eighth-place Wolves, who are also fighting for European competition next season. Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma all scored to secure the away victory for the Seagulls.

Brighton now hosts Manchester United at Falmer Stadium on Saturday with both clubs looking to make it two wins in a row and continue to close out their respective Premier League campaigns on the right foot heading into the offseason.

