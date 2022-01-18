Skip to main content

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the Premier League's top-10 teams will face off as Brighton and Hove Albion takes on Chelsea.

Chelsea is the No. 3 ranked team in the Premier League. They are 12-7-3 through 22 games. They have 43 points with a positive goal differential of 28. They are 3-1-1 in their last five games. 

They drew with Liverpool and lost to Manchester City in the Premier League. They beat Tottenham twice in the League Cup, and they beat Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Chelsea is ranked No. 3 in the league in goals scored with 45 on the season. They also rank No. 4 in assists with 29 and No. 3 in shots with 225.

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea game on fuboTV

Brighton and Hove Albion is top-10 in the Premier League as well. They are No. 9 at 6-10-4 with 28 points and an even goal differential. 

In their last five games, Brighton is 3-2-0. They've beaten Brentford, Everton, and West Bromwich Albion. They have drawn with Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

They rank No. 16 in goals scored with 21 on the season despite ranking No. 8 in shots with 187 this year.

Chelsea is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -135. Brighton's money line is +400. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

