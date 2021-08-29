How to Watch Burnley vs. Leeds United

Two English top-flight outfits meet in the north with visions of clinching their maiden wins.

Leeds United make the short trip west to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, when both teams resume the Premier League campaign still hunting their first wins of the season.

The Week 3 matchup will be the last chance for Burnley or Leeds to get three points on the board before the international window, offering even more incentive to break on a high note.

Date: Sunday, August 29

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds to a league double over Burnley in their return to the top flight last season, and it was their visit to Turf Moor that actually provided the more impressive result.

It was in May that substitute Rodrigo came off the bench to bag a brace against Sean Dyche’s men, capitalizing after goals from Jack Harrison and Mateusz Klich:

Leeds weren’t nearly as proficient in their first road fixture of the new season, having succumbed 5-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Bielsa’s men twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Everton last weekend, but they’re still seeking their first away points of the new term.

The Clarets may be happy enough with any sort of haul after losing their first two games against Brighton and Liverpool, losing to the former after they had led for more than 70 minutes.

Burnley advanced to the third round of the League Cup after knocking out Newcastle on Wednesday, when Wayne Hennessey was called on to save their bacon having failed to score in the 90 minutes:

Leeds made lighter work of Crewe Alexandra and also progressed following a 3-0 victory at home, where he was able to rest the lion’s share of his usual starters.

Dyche will hope to get a deal for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet over the line in time for this weekend after Burnley had a joint-club-record $20.5 million (£15m) bid for the player accepted, per Sky Sports.

Premier League veteran Aaron Lennon could also be involved after making his second debut for the club in midweek, although midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long are injured.

Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra are also listed as fitness doubts for the visit of Leeds, whose only injury concern ahead of the trip to Turf Moor is center-back Robin Koch.

