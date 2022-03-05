No. 18 Burnley goes all the way up the rankings in this game to take on No. 3 Chelsea on the road on Saturday.

With only a couple handfuls of games left, Burnley is in the crossfire of potential relegation. The team ranks No. 18 which is the last team to be relegated in the Premier League with a 3-12-10 record.

It has 21 points which is only one point behind Everton to get out of relegation territory, so Burnley is in must-win situations from here on out and it starts with the No. 3 Goliath.

How to Watch Burnley vs Chelsea Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Chelsea is the No. 3 team in the league. It is destined for a Champions League berth with a 14-8-3 record this season. It has 50 points in 25 outings which is 10 points behind Liverpool and 16 points behind No. 1 ranked Manchester City.

In Chelsea's last five matches, it has recorded two wins against Tottenham and Crystal Palace, two draws against Brighton and Liverpool and one loss against Manchester City in that stretch.

Chelsea is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -2 goals and a money line of -225. Burnley's money line is +650 and the draw is +310. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

