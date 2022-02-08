Manchester United currently sits fourth in the Premier League standings with 38 points. Burnley, Man U's opponent on Tuesday, is 20th, with 13 points on the year.

How to Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United Today

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Burnley vs. Manchester Unitedon fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Burnley has managed 10 draws, the team has just one victory through 19 games. It's looking like Burnley will find itself knocked back down a level after this campaign, ending its six-season run in the Premier League.

The team is coming off consecutive 0-0 draws, first against Arsenal and then Watford. The team's last goal in EPL play was on Jan. 2 when Maxwel Cornet scored in a 3-1 loss to Leeds United.

Manchester United is coming off of a 1-0 win over West Ham in its last EPL game, with Marcus Rashford scoring in stoppage time to give his side the victory.

The team suffered an upset loss to Middlesbrough on Friday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The first meeting of these teams this season resulted in a 3-1 Man U win, with one of those three goals coming via an own goal. All four goals were in the first half of the match.

Burnley has struggled at home against Manchester United, losing five in a row without scoring a single goal in that time.