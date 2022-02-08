Skip to main content

How to Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United takes on last-place Burnley.

Manchester United currently sits fourth in the Premier League standings with 38 points. Burnley, Man U's opponent on Tuesday, is 20th, with 13 points on the year.

How to Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United Today

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Burnley vs. Manchester Unitedon fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Burnley has managed 10 draws, the team has just one victory through 19 games. It's looking like Burnley will find itself knocked back down a level after this campaign, ending its six-season run in the Premier League.

The team is coming off consecutive 0-0 draws, first against Arsenal and then Watford. The team's last goal in EPL play was on Jan. 2 when Maxwel Cornet scored in a 3-1 loss to Leeds United.

Manchester United is coming off of a 1-0 win over West Ham in its last EPL game, with Marcus Rashford scoring in stoppage time to give his side the victory.

The team suffered an upset loss to Middlesbrough on Friday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The first meeting of these teams this season resulted in a 3-1 Man U win, with one of those three goals coming via an own goal. All four goals were in the first half of the match.

Burnley has struggled at home against Manchester United, losing five in a row without scoring a single goal in that time.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Burnley vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United

53 seconds ago
monaco
Coupe de France

How to Watch Monaco vs. Amiens

5 minutes ago
PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
Dutch KNVB Beker

How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda

2 hours ago
Al Ahly
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Al-Ahly

3 hours ago
John-Henry Krueger Speed Skating
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Speed Skating: Men's 1500m

5 hours ago
Summer Britcher Luge
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Luge: Women's Singles Third/Final Run

7 hours ago
Italy Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game in Canada: Italy vs. Norway

8 hours ago
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals

9 hours ago
Johannes Thingnes Bo Biathlon
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's Individual 20km

11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy