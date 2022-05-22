Skip to main content

How to Watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Burnley needs a home win on decision day against Newcastle United to ensure Premier League safety.

Hovering precariously above the relegation line, Burnley can secure their spot in the English Premier League for next season with a win today over Newcastle United. 

How to Watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the Burnley vs. Newcastle United match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clarets are even on points with Leeds United, but with a 20-goal differential advantage, they need at a minimum to match Leeds' result to stay in the top flight of English football. Newcastle United is clear of relegation as they currently sit in 12th place but could finish as high as 10th should results fall their way.

The Magpies are looking for their fourth consecutive win over Burnley, and doing so would match their longest streak against a Premier League opponent since winning four straight over Queens Park Rangers between 2012 and 2014.

Newcastle earned their first win of the 2021-22 campaign against Burnley back on December 4 on a 40th-minute goal by Callum Wilson to give them the 1-0 home victory. 

Burnley have won three of their last four home league matches, as many as they had in their previous 26 at Turf Moor.

If Burnley wins the match, they stay in the Premier League. Should Leeds better Burnley’s result The Clarets would be demoted.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Burnley vs. Newcastle United

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012074961h
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United

By Brandon Rushjust now
Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Will Zalatoris tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Championship Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Soccer

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Formula 1, Spain Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, Day 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat4 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy