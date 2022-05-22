Hovering precariously above the relegation line, Burnley can secure their spot in the English Premier League for next season with a win today over Newcastle United.

How to Watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the Burnley vs. Newcastle United match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clarets are even on points with Leeds United, but with a 20-goal differential advantage, they need at a minimum to match Leeds' result to stay in the top flight of English football. Newcastle United is clear of relegation as they currently sit in 12th place but could finish as high as 10th should results fall their way.

The Magpies are looking for their fourth consecutive win over Burnley, and doing so would match their longest streak against a Premier League opponent since winning four straight over Queens Park Rangers between 2012 and 2014.

Newcastle earned their first win of the 2021-22 campaign against Burnley back on December 4 on a 40th-minute goal by Callum Wilson to give them the 1-0 home victory.

Burnley have won three of their last four home league matches, as many as they had in their previous 26 at Turf Moor.

If Burnley wins the match, they stay in the Premier League. Should Leeds better Burnley’s result The Clarets would be demoted.

Regional restrictions may apply.