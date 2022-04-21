Skip to main content

How to Watch Burnley vs. Southampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Burnley hosts Southampton on Thursday in midweek Premier League action at Turf Moor Stadium.

On Friday, April 15, Burnley announced the firing of Sean Dyche after nine and a half years with the club. During Dyche's tenure, Burnley was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes, and even qualified for European competition for the first time in 51 years.

How to Watch Burnley vs. Southampton Today:

Match Date: April 21, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Burnley vs. Southampton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The defeat at last-place club Norwich City was the final straw for Dyche, leaving Burnley No. 18 in the standings, four points below relegation safety. Mike Jackson, head coach of the U-23s, will continue to be interim manager for Burnley's match against Southampton on Thursday.

The club then faced West Ham on Sunday, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw splitting the points between the two clubs thanks to a 33rd-minute strike from Wout Weghorst.

Southampton, meanwhile, will look to continue fighting for a top-half finish in the Premier League table and is coming off of a slim 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday following a 44th-minute finish from Jan Bednarek. The Saints are currently No. 13 in the standings with 39 points, just two below No. 9 Leicester City.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Burnley vs. Southampton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Burnley FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
college soccer
Premier League

Burnley vs. Southampton Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Professional League Cup

Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
BLUE JAYS
MLB

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Levante UD vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy