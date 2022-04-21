Burnley vs. Southampton Stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Friday, April 15, Burnley announced the firing of Sean Dyche after nine and a half years with the club. During Dyche's tenure, Burnley was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes, and even qualified for European competition for the first time in 51 years.

The defeat at last-place club Norwich City was the final straw for Dyche, leaving Burnley No. 18 in the standings, four points below relegation safety. Mike Jackson, head coach of the U-23s, will continue to be interim manager for Burnley's match against Southampton on Thursday.

The club then faced West Ham on Sunday, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw splitting the points between the two clubs thanks to a 33rd-minute strike from Wout Weghorst.

Southampton, meanwhile, will look to continue fighting for a top-half finish in the Premier League table and is coming off of a slim 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday following a 44th-minute finish from Jan Bednarek. The Saints are currently No. 13 in the standings with 39 points, just two below No. 9 Leicester City.

