Skip to main content

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea hosts Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in Premier League action.

Arsenal will look to snap their three-match losing streak on Wednesday and with that, stay in the race for a potential top-four finish in the Premier League season. Chelsea, meanwhile, is coming off of a 6-0 thrashing of Southampton in their most recent league outing.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Chelsea vs. Arsenal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chelsea's last Premier League match was back on April 9 with the Thomas Tuchel-led club playing two more matches since then in all competitions. The first was a 3-2 victory in Madrid against Los Blancos, which wasn't enough to advance in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals due to the 5-4 finish on aggregate in favor of Real.

That performance was followed up by a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals thanks to second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount. The final of the domestic tournament will be on May 14 against quartet-hopeful Liverpool.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are three points below fourth-place Tottenham in the standings but with a game in hand, meaning a win on Wednesday against Chelsea for the Gunners would leave Mikel Arteta's club level with Spurs on matches played (32) and points (57).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
imago1011278196h
Premier League

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1011437085h
Deutsche Pokal Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin

By Tom Sunderland17 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Denver Broncos Online, 2022-23 All Season

By Steve Benko27 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18116567
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy