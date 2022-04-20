Arsenal will look to snap their three-match losing streak on Wednesday and with that, stay in the race for a potential top-four finish in the Premier League season. Chelsea, meanwhile, is coming off of a 6-0 thrashing of Southampton in their most recent league outing.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Chelsea's last Premier League match was back on April 9 with the Thomas Tuchel-led club playing two more matches since then in all competitions. The first was a 3-2 victory in Madrid against Los Blancos, which wasn't enough to advance in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals due to the 5-4 finish on aggregate in favor of Real.

That performance was followed up by a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals thanks to second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount. The final of the domestic tournament will be on May 14 against quartet-hopeful Liverpool.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are three points below fourth-place Tottenham in the standings but with a game in hand, meaning a win on Wednesday against Chelsea for the Gunners would leave Mikel Arteta's club level with Spurs on matches played (32) and points (57).

