How to Watch Chelsea vs Brentford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea travel to Brentford, a game featuring two teams that are on three-game winning streaks.

Chelsea has been on a roll lately after winning its last five Premier League games in a row. That has bolstered the blue and white club to the No. 3 team in the league.

At 17-3-8, it has its eyes set on the No. 1 Manchester City and No. 2 Liverpool as it now sits just 10 points away. The gap seems large, but the way Chelsea has been playing, it's not out of the question that they come back.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brentford today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Chelsea vs. Brentford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unfortunately for them, Liverpool has been just as hot.

Brentford, Chelsea's competition in this match, has recently won three straight heading into this matchup.

Brentford has risen out of relegation territory and now is the No. 15 team in the league with an 8-6-16 record. 

Ivan Toney has been increasingly getting better for Brentford. His tally is now up to 11 goals this season with an added two assists on 44 shots.

Despite the vast difference in the two team's rankings, it's expected to be a good game. The spread is projected to be within a goal and Chelsea coming out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

