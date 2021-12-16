Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chelsea at Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Chelsea, fighting for the top spot in the Premier League, takes on Everton, which will be trying to pull off an upset.
    Author:

    Chelsea is neck-and-neck with Liverpool and Manchester City for the lead in the Premier League. After Chelsea, there is a seven-point drop from third place to fourth place.

    How to Watch Chelsea at Everton Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Chelsea at Everton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chelsea is 11-3-2 on the season with a goal differential of plus-27. In the team's last five Premier League games, it is 4-1-1. The only loss during that period came against fifth-place West Ham United. The club's most recent win came against Leeds United.

    Everton is the No. 14 team in the league with 18 points and a negative-8 goal differential. The club has a 5-3-8 record and is 1-0-4 in its last five matches. Its one win in that stretch came 2–1 against Arsenal and its most recent loss came 3–1 against Crystal Palace.

    Chelsea is in third place in the Premier League with 38 goals. The team is led by Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount, who have combined for nine goals on the season.

    Chelsea is the overwhelming favorite to win this game, with a spread of minus-2. The Over/Under for goals scored is 2.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Chelsea at Everton

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    2:40
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Chelsea at Everton

    2 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    High School Football

    How to Watch 2A Division 2 Championship: Stratford vs. Falls City

    2 hours ago
    Spezia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Spezia vs Lecce

    3 hours ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala Round 1 Rio de Janeiro ATP Challenger

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17342846
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama State at UCLA

    15 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    15 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    15 hours ago
    jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Jazz

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17354528
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Kings

    16 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy