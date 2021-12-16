Chelsea, fighting for the top spot in the Premier League, takes on Everton, which will be trying to pull off an upset.

Chelsea is neck-and-neck with Liverpool and Manchester City for the lead in the Premier League. After Chelsea, there is a seven-point drop from third place to fourth place.

How to Watch Chelsea at Everton Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream the Chelsea at Everton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chelsea is 11-3-2 on the season with a goal differential of plus-27. In the team's last five Premier League games, it is 4-1-1. The only loss during that period came against fifth-place West Ham United. The club's most recent win came against Leeds United.

Everton is the No. 14 team in the league with 18 points and a negative-8 goal differential. The club has a 5-3-8 record and is 1-0-4 in its last five matches. Its one win in that stretch came 2–1 against Arsenal and its most recent loss came 3–1 against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea is in third place in the Premier League with 38 goals. The team is led by Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount, who have combined for nine goals on the season.

Chelsea is the overwhelming favorite to win this game, with a spread of minus-2. The Over/Under for goals scored is 2.5.

Regional restrictions may apply.