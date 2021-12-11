One of the most exciting Premier League teams to watch will be on showcase as Chelsea faces Leeds United on Saturday morning.

Chelsea is one of the most powerful teams in the Premier League and currently rank No. 3 behind Liverpool and Manchester City. They are 10-3-2 on the season with 33 points.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

This team ranks No. 2 in goals scored with 35, No. 2 in assists with 24 and No. 3 on total shots on goal with 163. Chelsea's biggest threat to a win here is going to be keeping Leeds' forward Raphinha under control.

He leads their team with six goals this year.

Leeds United is ranked No. 15 in the Premier League. Though not up for relegation at that position, they still have much to work on. They are 3-7-5 throughout 15 games this season with 16 points and a -7 goal differential.

Illan Meslier is going to have a battle on the field as forward Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Mason Mount are going to be barreling down the field trying to score.

Chelsea is projected to come out on top of this game. They have a favored spread of -2 and a favored money line of -350. Leeds United's money line is +900. The total Over/Under on this matchup is 2.5 total goals.

