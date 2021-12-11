Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the most exciting Premier League teams to watch will be on showcase as Chelsea faces Leeds United on Saturday morning.
    Chelsea is one of the most powerful teams in the Premier League and currently rank No. 3 behind Liverpool and Manchester City. They are 10-3-2 on the season with 33 points. 

    How to Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live stream the Chelsea vs Leeds United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This team ranks No. 2 in goals scored with 35, No. 2 in assists with 24 and No. 3 on total shots on goal with 163. Chelsea's biggest threat to a win here is going to be keeping Leeds' forward Raphinha under control.

    He leads their team with six goals this year. 

    Leeds United is ranked No. 15 in the Premier League. Though not up for relegation at that position, they still have much to work on. They are 3-7-5 throughout 15 games this season with 16 points and a -7 goal differential.

    Illan Meslier is going to have a battle on the field as forward Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Mason Mount are going to be barreling down the field trying to score.

    Chelsea is projected to come out on top of this game. They have a favored spread of -2 and a favored money line of -350. Leeds United's money line is +900. The total Over/Under on this matchup is 2.5 total goals.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Chelsea vs. Leeds United

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
