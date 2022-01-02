How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Premier League kingpins begin 2022 with an early test of their title credentials as Liverpool look to seal a third straight league win away to Chelsea.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are looking to start afresh in their first fixture of 2022 when two colossal Premier League powers face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues were left glum after conceding a last-minute equalizer at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, while Liverpool’s 11-game unbeaten streak ended with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s third-placed Reds travel to west London a point and a position below Chelsea, with another eight separating the current runners-up from runaway leaders Manchester City.

The Merseysiders can cut that gap down to six points if they were to beat the Blues as well as win their game in hand, having slipped up against former manager Brendan Rodgers on Tuesday.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was pleased to see Romelu Lukaku score in his first league start since October when they faced Brighton, meanwhile, only for Danny Welbeck to devastate their hosts at the death:

Lukaku has now scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since rejoining Chelsea over the summer, but it’s Tuchel’s torment at the back that could be their undoing.

Center-backs Thiago Silva (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (back) are major doubts after the latter came off at half-time against Brighton. Christensen wasn’t the only casualty against the Seagulls, either, as Reece James joined Ben Chilwell on the sidelines after leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches following his hamstring injury.

Kostas Tsimikas will continue to fill in at left-back for Liverpool while Andy Robertson continues to serve his suspension for a recent red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

This will also be the final game in which Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are available for a number of weeks, with the trio set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Klopp will be desperate to beat Tuchel given the spoils on offer, but it’s a concern that two of the three defeats he’s suffered against his German compatriot in 16 total encounters came in their last three meetings.