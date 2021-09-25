September 25, 2021
How to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Unbeaten and tied at the top of the table, Chelsea hosts Manchester City which aims to close out September without allowing a goal in Premier League play.
Two of the best defensive squads in the English Premier League face off at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea meets Manchester City. Both teams have only surrendered one goal in the first month of league play.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

You can stream Chelsea vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blues enter unbeaten through five matches, outscoring opponents 12-1 without allowing a goal in the run of play this season. The only goal they have allowed came on an injury-time penalty kick by Liverpool’s Mo Salah in a 1-1 draw on Aug. 28. City, on the other hand, gave up a goal to Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min in its EPL opener, outscoring its opponents 11-0 since.

Man City twice has posted 5-0 wins already this season, drubbing Norwich City and Arsenal in back-to-back matches. The club remained balanced in attack as its 11 goals have been scored by nine different players.

This contest will be the first of two between the squads this EPL season. They last met in the Champions League Finals back in May in which Chelsea hoisted the trophy after a 1-0 win in Porto.

Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy has been absent from action as he suffered from the effects of a collision to his upper body a few weeks back. Manager Thomas Tuchel held Mendy out of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Aston Villa and is in a race to be fit in time for this contest. 

If Mendy is not ready in time, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who posted a clean sheet last week against Tottenham, could get the nod in goal.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored in each of his last three matches against his former club. Should the Man City forward net his first EPL goal of the season Saturday against Chelsea, he will be the first player since Craig Bellamy to score in four consecutive matches against a club they used to play for.

None of the last 12 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Manchester City have ended level, with the west London club winning five to City's seven.

Premier League

