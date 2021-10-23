    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chelsea vs Norwich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Goliath faces off with David in this first versus last matchup of Chelsea and Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.
    Author:

    Chelsea is 4-0-1 in its last five Premier League matches entering Saturday's meeting with Norwich.

    The first-place team in the Premier League with 19 points, Chelsea has beaten Aston Villa 3–0, Tottenham 3–0, Southampton 3–1 and Brentford 1–0 in their last five matches. The club's only loss in its last five came against Manchester City 1–0.

    How to Watch Chelsea vs. Norwich Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 23rd, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    You can live stream Chelsea vs. Norwich on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Norwich is currently 20th of 20 teams in the Premier League and is 0-2-3 in its last five matches. The club lost three straight to Arsenal 1–0, Watford 3–1 and Everton 2–0, but they have drawn their last two matches again Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion.

    Chelsea ranks second in the league in goals scored, fourth in assists and second in saved shots.

    Teemu Pukki leads Norwich is goals scored with two as a forward. Bali Mumba and Dimitris Giannoulis both have a goal as defenders as well. Norwich is last in the Premier League in goals scored, assists and total shots.

    Chelsea will look to stay atop the Premier League with a win Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Chelsea vs Norwich

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    7:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

