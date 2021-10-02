Woe is Chelsea. The Blues have been one of the top-performing European football clubs for several decades, so it isn't a surprise that they aren't used to not getting their way. But it seemed that nothing would go right for them when they played Juventus on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. Despite controlling the match for the majority of the game, Federico Chiesa's goal for Il Bianconeri was the only one to be recorded that day.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Southampton:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream Chelsea vs Southampton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A string of missed opportunities from Romelu Lukaku belied the striker's usual pinpoint accuracy, particularly with headers of the kind that he connected with late into the second. A home-field advantage may help the Belgian return to form.

On the other side of the league table, Southampton are treading dangerously close to the relegation zone. Southampton's four-match run of draws was only broken by a recent 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton, and they will need to correct course before their current trajectory becomes irreversible.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will have to build his team without Armando Broja for this match, but Theo Walcott, James Ward, and Tino Livramento all still remain at his disposal.