How to Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea will try to hold onto a top-five spot as they take on Jarrod Bowen and West Ham United on Sunday.

Chelsea is holding down the No. 3 spot in the Premier League with an 18-8-5 record this year. Currently, that would put them in contention for the Champions League based on league positioning.

How to Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Chelsea's real scoring power comes from its midfield. Mason Mount (10), Kai Havertz (seven), Jorginho (six), Hakim Ziyech (four), and Christian Pulisic (four) combine for 31 goals.

West Ham is 15-11-7 this season which puts them at No. 7 in the league. If the season ended today, they would be the first club out of any post-regular season play.

However, it sits only two points behind Manchester United and five points behind Arsenal for Europa Cup and Conference League qualifying.

West Ham's main threats to put points on the board are a pair of forwards: Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio. Bowen has nine goals and eight assists this season. Antonio follows him closely with eight goals and seven assists.

Chelsea is projected to come away with the win by more than two goals. Its money line is -190 while West Ham United's is +500.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Chelsea vs West Ham United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/ET
