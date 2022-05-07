Chelsea has sputtered a bit down the stretch of the 2021-22 English Premier League season winning just once in its last four matches and only twice since the end of March. With a narrow three-point lead over Arsenal, The Blues return to Stamford Bridge looking to inch closer to securing a top-four spot and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Their guests Wolverhampton have not fared much better of late, losing four of its last five matches, including three straight decisions since a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on April 2nd.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 7:25 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live stream the Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With three EPL games remaining after today, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has an opportunity to join Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the only players to notch double-digit goals and assists this season. Mount could become just the fifth different Chelsea player to reach 10+ for both in a single PL campaign, after Frank Lampard (x4), Didier Drogba (x3), Juan Mata (2012/13) and Eden Hazard (2018/19).

Goals have been hard to come by for Wolves this season, scoring none in each of its last three matches, and have also failed to score in six of the last eight visits to Stamford Bridge. Wolves are winless in their last eight away league matches against Chelsea (D3 L5), since a 2-1 win in March 1979.

The last two Premier League matches between Chelsea and Wolves have finished goalless – the Blues have never had three consecutive 0-0 draws against an opponent in their league history.

If a goal is to come, it may not come until the second 45 minutes as both Chelsea and Wolves have conceded a league-high 69% of their Premier League goals this season in the second half of matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.