September 11, 2021
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tottenham looks to extend its three-match winning streak Saturday against Crystal Palace.
Tottenham has risen to the challenge through its early Premier League schedule. With shutouts in the first three matches against Manchester City, Watford and Wolverhampton, the Spurs sit at the top of the table heading into Saturday's meeting with Crystal Palace.

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite a resurgence in recent years, Tottenham has failed to reach the pinnacle of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The lack of hardware led to rumblings of a transfer by Tottenham forward Harry Kane this offseason, but he remains with Tottenham.

Crystal Palace sits near the bottom of the Premier League after draws with West Ham and Brentford and a loss against Watford.

Crystal Palace will need to ramp up its offense to overcome crosstown rival Tottenham.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

