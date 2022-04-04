Crystal Palace seeks a win over Arsenal today to climb the standings in the English Premier League

Crystal Palace and Arsenal will meet in today's Matchday 31 game. Crystal Palace currently sits in 12th place in the standings with 34 points while Arsenal sits in 5th at 54 points.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Today's game has Arsenal looking to move up to the UEFA Champions League group stage advancement. Arsenal has won four of its last five Premier League matches. The club's latest match was a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa where Bukayo Saka scored the lone goal of the match in the 30’. Keeping a clean sheet was Bernd Leno with the help of the back line.

Crystal Palace is working double duty as the club is also competing in the FA Cup where the club has advanced to the semi-finals. The latest match for Crystal Palace was a 4-0 victory over Everton. Defending the goal was Jack Butland taking on 11 shots with two on goal. Scoring goals were Guéhi 25’, Mateta 41’, Zaha 79’ and Hughes 88’.

The last match between these two clubs was in October and resulted in a 2-2 tie. This looks to be another exciting match-up between these two clubs.

