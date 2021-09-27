One of the early positive surprises of the Premier League season, Brighton & Hove Albion, take on Crystal Palace in an intriguing Monday matchup.

To this point early on in the Premier League campaign, Brighton & Hove Albion have been one of the competition's biggest surprises, opening the season with a 4-0-1 record that has them sixth on the standings with 12 points, just one spot behind an automatic place in next year's Europa League competition.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Brighton's most recent EPL outing was yet another impressive victory, 2-1 over Leicester City behind goals by forward Neal Maupay from the spot and former Manchester United man Danny Welbeck.

Brighton now faces another solid test, as although Crystal Palace haven't had an equally illustrious start to the season (the Eagles are 1-2-2, sitting No. 15 on the table with five points), Brighton will have to travel to Selhurst Park Stadium to face Patrick Viera's side.

Crystal Palace enter the match today coming off a 3-0 dismantling at the hands of Liverpool last weekend, but in the contest prior to that, they were victorious over Tottenham, smashing the Spurs 3-0 thanks to a goal by Wilfred Zaha and a late brace from Odsonne Edouard.

That goes to show Crystal Palace will not be a walk in the park today, no matter how impressive of a start Brighton have gotten off to.

Add in that road fixtures are never simple in a league as tough as the Premiership, and today's match should be a good test for the Seagulls.