How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

The No. 3 team in the Premier League, Chelsea, plays host to the No. 13 team, Crystal Palace on Saturday morning.

Crystal Palace is the No. 13 team in the Premier League. It is 5-11-8 this season with 26 points and a goal differential of -3. It is 1-6-5 on the road so the statistics do not speak of the Palace win here.

The team is 0-2-3 in its last five games drawing with Brighton, Norwich City, and Brentford and losing to Liverpool and West Ham United. Midfielder Conor Gallagher leads the team in scoring with seven goals on 30 shots.

How to Watch Crystal Palace at Chelsea Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Chelsea is the No. 3 ranked team in the league and headed for the Champions League. It is 16-6-2 this year with 47 points and a positive goal differential of 42. It is seven points behind Liverpool and four points ahead of Manchester United.

Chelsea ranks No. 3 in the league in goals scored with 48 on the season, No. 4 in assists, and No. 4 in shots. Two midfielders lead the team in scoring, Jorginho and Mason Mount, combining for 13 goals on 39 shots.

Chelsea is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1 goal and a money line of -160. Crystal Palace's money line is +450 and the draw is +280. The total projected Over/Under goals scored is 2.5.

