    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Crystal Palace looks to catch Everton in the Premier League table with a win on Sunday.
    Author:

    Everton is 5-3-7 through 15 games, sitting at No. 12 in the Premier League. They have 18 points and a goal differential of minus-6, which is one behind Leicester City and also one in front of Brentford.

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 11:25 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Crystal Palace vs Everton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Through their 15 games, Crystal Palace ranks No. 14 and is 3-7-5 on the year. They have 16 points with a goal differential of minus-2. Sitting merely two points behind Everton, a win here would be huge for the players from Crystal Palace.

    Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Everton will be faced with two strong forwards from Crystal Palace in Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha, who each have four goals and an assist on 19 total shots on goal from the two.

    Everton's Demarai Gray will need to notch another goal to add to the team-leading five he already has for them to stay contending for a win. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will need a big game as well.

    There is no cut-and-dry projected winner of this game as both teams have a positive money line. However, the spread is in favor of Crystal Palace at -1. Their money line is +125 while Everton's is +225. The over/under of total goals in this match is projected to be 2.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Crystal Palace vs. Everton

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    11:25
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    everton
    Premier League

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton

