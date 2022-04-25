Skip to main content

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Conor Gallagher and Crystal Palace will take on Raphinha and Leeds United on Monday.

Crystal Palace is the No. 14 team in the Premier League standings. It is 8-13-11 this season with a positive goal differential of +2.

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Crystal Palace totaled 37 points in those 32 games. With just six games left, it is not in any dire need to win to avoid relegation territory. It is also not in any hope of making a postseason cup or league.

It does rank No. 9 in goals scored in the league thanks to Wilfried Zaha, who has 11 goals and Conor Gallagher who has eight goals.

A couple of rankings down the standings you will find Leeds United. Leeds is the No. 16 team in the league with 33 points, which by position is only two spots out of relegation territory.

Despite it only being a handful of games remaining, if Leeds is not careful, it could easily be passed by Burnley (31 points) and Everton (29 points) and put them into being relegated at the end of the season.

Leeds will need all it can get out of Raphinha for the team to stay at No. 16.

