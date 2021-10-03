October 3, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Crystal Palace at Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams fighting at the bottom of the Premier League are trying to turn their seasons around as Crystal Palace matches up with Leicester City.
Author:

Crystal Palace enters this match ranked No. 15 in the Premier League while Leicester City is ranked No. 13. Crystal Palace's record is currently 1-3-2 (win-loss-draw).  Leicester City finds themselves with one more win than Crystal Palace and a record of 2-3-1. That is how they are currently one point ahead of Crystal Palace. They have lost to Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City Online:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

You can live stream Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be a matchup of teams that haven't had the best start to their Premier League season, but there are some aspects they do well. Leicester City ranks top 10 in goals scored (No. 10) and assists (No. 8).

Both teams rank top 10 in saves (Crystal Palace No. 8; Leicester City No. 4). Crystal Palace is led on offense by midfielder Conor Gallagher who has two goals in 450 minutes. Leicester City is led in goals by forward Jamie Vardy, who has five goals in 531 minutes.

The line for this game has both teams in the positive which means it will be a close game; however, they do have Leicester favored at +130 to beat Crystal Palace. The Over/Under for goals in this match-up is 2.5.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Crystal Palace at Leicester City

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Premier League

How to Watch Crystal Palace at Leicester City

