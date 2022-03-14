Crystal Palace hopes to use home field advantage to oust leader Manchester City on Monday.

Manchester City still sits alone at the top of the leaderboard. On Monday, Crystal Palace will try to knock City down a peg.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Crystal Palace currently sits in 11th in the standings with 33 points. Also with 33 points is Leicester City and Brighton. Crystal Palace will certainly be trying to pull off a win against Man City to separate themselves from both teams.

In its last five games, Crystal Palace has a record of 2-1-2 with wins over Stoke City and Wofford. The team lost a close match to Chelsea, who sits comfortably in third in the standings.

Manchester City is 4-1-0 in its last five league matches, only losing to Tottenham in a closely played 3-2 game. Most recently, Manchester City played to a 0-0 draw against Sporting in the UEFA Championship League Round of 16. Prior to that game, it beat rival Manchester United, 4-1, for three points and bragging rights.

A win for Man City is a must in this outing so the team can extend its lead in the standings. With Liverpool winning on Saturday, Man City is only three points ahead.

