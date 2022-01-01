Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A London derby with major Premier League implications will unfold when West Ham travel to Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.
    West Ham United stopped the rot with a 4-1 win at Watford on Tuesday, but their top-five status comes under threat again on New Year’s Day when they head south for Crystal Palace.

    David Moyes’ men were winless in five across all competitions prior to visiting Vicarage Road, and they’ll look to another London rival to coax out a pick-up in performance at Selhurst Park.

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. West Ham Today

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live Stream: You can stream Crystal Palace vs. West Ham on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hammers are unbeaten in six of their last seven trips to Selhurst Park (4W, 2D) and came back from a goal down to win 3-2 when they last visited the ground in January 2021.

    Two timely finishes from Tomas Soucek and a diving header from Craig Dawson were enough to seal the deal on that occasion, with both players all but certain to be part of the XI on Saturday:

    Patrick Vieira’s Palace have lost some of the hard-to-beat sheen that made them so impressive throughout much of the first half of the campaign, suffering defeat in four of their last seven outings.

    That record makes for far more pleasant reading when one considers they’ve won twice and drawn once in their last four, leaving them 11th and eight points below West Ham at the halfway mark.

    This game has added significance for the hosts considering it will be the last for talismanic Wilfried Zaha before he joins up with the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations.

    Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew will also depart for the tournament following this fixture, stressing the need to capitalize while Palace have their strongest options present.

    There are question marks over the involvement of Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, each of whom have been rumored as testing positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas period.

    It remains uncertain as to whether any among that trio will be available on New Year’s Day, while James McArthur and Joachim Andersen are hoping to be fully fit to face the Hammers.

