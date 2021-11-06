The No. 13 place team in the Premier League, Crystal Palace, travels to play the No. 7 team in the league, Wolverhampton, in a Saturday showdown.

Wolverhampton is 4-1-0 in their last five Premier League games and 5-4-1 overall. Their only loss comes against Brentford 2-0 back in September. Outside of that, they have drawn with Leeds United and beat Southampton, New Castle United, and Aston Villa and Everton in those last five.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Online:

Game Date: Nov. 6th, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Crystal Palace is 2-2-6 this season in the Premier League and 1-4-0 in their last five games. They haven't lost, but they also arent' doing a great job at finishing the game on top. Their only win comes most recently against Manchester City. Before that, they drew with Newcastle, Arsenal, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace ranks No. 9 in the league in goals, No. 12 in assists, and No. 6 in saves. They are led by midfielder Conor Gallagher and forwards Wilfried Zaha, and Odsonne Édouard who each have three goals. Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has 29 saves.

Wolverhampton has a better record but ranks worse in goals scored at no. 13 and No. 15 in assists. They have a top-five keeper, though, with José Sá ranking No. 5 in saves. They are led in goals by Hwang Hee-Chan who has four goals on just four shots on goal this season.

Despite the records, Crystal Palace is still projected to come out on top with a money line at +140 while Wolverton's is at +200. The draw is +225. The Over/Under is 2.5 which is normal for a soccer match.