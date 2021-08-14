Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Everton vs Southampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Goodison Park hosts the 2021 Premier League opener for The Blues and Southampton.
Author:

After a middle-of-the-table finish last season, Everton has a new manager at the helm in Rafael Benítez, who had previously managed in the Premier League in Liverpool where he won 194 games, later Chelsea on an interim basis and then three seasons with Newcastle United.

He inherits a Toffees squad that returns goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who has started 145 games over the last four seasons and is coming off a spectacular run with England during the Euros, posting a mark of five consecutive clean sheets. Forward Richarlison (33 goals over the last three seasons) and midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (25 goals in four seasons) are also back.

Southampton will need to find a new scoring threat as they lost forward Danny Ings to Aston Villa, that task may fall on Scottish forward Ché Adams and their captain James Ward-Prowse who combined for 17 goals during last years shortened season.

Everton leads the all-time series against Southampton 19-13-12, however, they are evenly split 2-2-1 over their last five.

How to Watch:

TV: NBCSN

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

Southampton’s trip north hasn’t been rich with success for the better part of two decades, as Everton has lost just one of its 22 Premier League home matches against Southampton (W15 D6), remaining unbeaten in its last 16 against them at Goodison Park since a 2-0 defeat in November 1997.

