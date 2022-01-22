Demarai Gray and Ollie Watkins face off with five goals apiece as Everton visits Aston Villa on Saturday morning.

Everton is getting dangerously close to relegation territory. They are 5-10-4 and sit at No. 16 in the league, just two spots out of relegation. They have 19 points which are five above Watford and six points out of the relegation spots.

Aston Villa sits three spots above Everton at No. 13. They have 23 points on a 7-11-2 record. They are only four points ahead of Everton and one point behind Crystal Palace and Southampton.

How to Watch Everton vs Aston Villa Today:



Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Demarai Gray leads Everton in goals with five goals and two assists on 14 shots on goal. He is trailed closely on his own team by Richarlison who has four goals and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend who have three goals.

Ollie Watkins leads Aston Villa in this game with five goals and one assist on 17 shots on goal. Danny Ings has four goals and two assists on nine shots on goal.

Two midfielders also have three goals apiece: John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey.

Everton is projected to win this game by a super slim margin. Their spread is -1, but their money line is +160. That is only five points better than Aston Villa's money line which is at +165. The Over/Under is 2.5 goals.

