No. 16 ranked Everton takes on No. 13 ranked Brentford on the pitch today.

Everton is the No. 16 team in the Premier League currently. It is 10-19-6 this season with a total of 36 points in 35 games with three games left in its season.

It also has a goal differential of -19 through those games.

How to Watch Everton vs. Brentford Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream Everton vs. Brentford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Its last game ended in a 0-0 draw with Watford. Despite not scoring, Everton held possession for 52% of the time, shot 10 more times, and had five more shots on goal.

Statistically, it looks like it dominated the game without getting one in the net.

Brentford is the No. 13 team in the league with a total of 43 points and a -8 goal differential.

Brentford is 12-17-7 this season. It ranks No. 11 in goals scored, No. 10 in assists, and No. 14 in total shots. It ranks top five in saves at No. 5.

Brentford beat Southampton in its last game 3-0. Pontus Jansson, Yoane Wissa, and Kristoffer Ajer all scored for Brentford in the win.

Neither of these teams will be in fear of relegation or be able to qualify for anything this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.