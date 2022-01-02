How to Watch Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Rafa Benitez hopes to end Everton's nightmarish run of form when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening fixture of 2022.

Everton's New Year kicks off with a visit from Brighton & Hove Albion, with the hosts having won only once in their last 11 games and will be desperate for change in 2022.

Sunday’s clash against the 10th-place Seagulls could be an early contender for ‘must-win’ status, with the Toffees out to move within two points of Graham Potter’s men armed with a game in hand.

How to Watch Everton vs. Brighton Today

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

Game Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Everton vs. Brighton on fuboTV

There may be eight points between Everton and the Premier League’s relegation places as things stand, but the three positions distancing them from the drop zone could quickly evaporate on current form.

Only 17th-place Watford can match Rafa Benitez’s men for the fewest points accumulated across their last 11 Premier League games (six). It also may not help that this will be Everton’s first game in more than two weeks, having had three games in a row postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

As fate would have it, both teams clinched 1-1 draws away to Chelsea in their most recent outing, with Danny Welbeck heading home a last-gasp equalizer in west London on Wednesday:

That was enough to keep Potter’s upstarts in the top half of the Premier League entering 2022, but the middle portion of the table looks incredibly tight as we begin a new year.

The result was all the more impressive given a hamstring injury kept Leandro Trossard out of the team, with Welbeck in the frame to retain his place if the Belgian remains sidelined.

Lewis Dunk and Jeremy Sarmiento are the only other definite absences for Sunday’s visitors, while Richarlison, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend are each set to sit out for Everton.

There’s also a concern star left-back Lucas Digne is being kept out of the team ahead of a potential January transfer away from Goodison, with Ben Godfrey among the contenders to deputize if he sits out.