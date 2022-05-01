Skip to main content

How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Everton clinging to hope to avoid relegation face third place Chelsea

Five points back of Leeds United and Burnley below the relegation line has Everton singing the blues as the season nears its end. Goodison Park plays host to today’s match as third place Chelsea comes to town still stinging from allowing Cristiano Ronaldo an equalizer last time out against Manchester United. The Toffees have one league win in their last five matches and have not bested Chelsea since December of 2020.

How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea:

Match Date: May 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Chelsea is all but locked in to a third-place English Premier League finish and a qualification in next year’s UEFA Champions League as Mason Mount has been the catalyst for its success this season with a team-high ten goals and nine assists.

Mount scored two goals and assisted on another in a blistering 6-0 win at Southampton on April 9 but has failed to find the net in the three matches since.

Everton have won each of its last three Premier League home matches against Chelsea. It last won four consecutive matches against the west London side at Goodison Park between 1970 and 1973.

Everton is in danger of being relegated for the first time in over half a century (1951) and is at risk of falling out of the prestigious six clubs that have never been relegated from the Premier League since its inception in 1992. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea are the others.

