Everton needs a win on Thursday against Crystal Palace to help its bid to avoid relegation.

In tonight's matchday 33 game, Everton and Crystal Palace will meet. With only one matchday remaining, these two clubs look to end their season on a high note.

How to Watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Everton vs. Crystal Palace on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their last five matches, Crystal Palace has won two, lost one and played two to a draw. Everton, meanwhile, has won two matches, lost two and played one to a draw in their last five outings. Crystal Palace is in 13th place in the standings with 45 points. Everton is nine points behind and sits in 16th heading into the last two matches of the regular season.

Crystal Palace's latest match was a 1-1 against Aston Villa. Aston Villa scored first in the game, but it didn't come until the 69th minute of the match. Jeffrey Schlupp was able to score 12 minutes later to bring the match to a tie and walk away with a point.

Everton’s latest match against Brentford was a dramatic 3-2 loss. The club was able to jump to a lead 10 minutes into the match with a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, Jarrad Branthwaite earned a red card in the 18th minute and Salomón Rondón earned a second red for the club in the 88th minute. Richarlison was able to score on a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, but it wasn't enough to compete with Brentford's three goals.

Everton will need to put its best foot forward in tonight's game and then in its last game against Arsenal to avoid relegation.

Regional restrictions may apply.