Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Everton vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Merseyside derby will have a different look, as ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez returns to a familiar scene in unfamiliar circumstances, heading Everton vs. Liverpool.
    Author:

    Rafa Benitez will take charge of his first Merseyside derby in more than eight years, as he lines up on the other side of the dugout when Liverpool visits Goodison Park on Wednesday.

    How to Watch Everton vs. Liverpool Today

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Opposite manager Jürgen Klopp can take Liverpool to the Premier League summit if other results run in their favor, hoping to get over his maiden Derby defeat in 13 meetings.

    Klopp lost to Benitez’s Napoli in his first managerial matchup against the Spaniard back in 2013, but he’s corrected course to go undefeated in six encounters since then.

    Carlo Ancelotti was still at the Toffees helm in February when the team won at Anfield for the first time in 22 years, with Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurðsson providing the finishes:

    Liverpool was enduring an atrocious patch of form at the time and lost as many games in the first three months of 2021 (nine) as it had in the entirety of 2020.

    That’s enough to give Klopp’s side confidence it can turn the derby momentum back in its direction, as is the fact the team has won its last three in a row while Everton are without a win in seven.

    Benitez’s men also haven’t found the back of the net in almost 300 minutes, painting a poor picture of their chances as they look to move away from the relegation zone.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Everton vs. Liverpool

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    3:10
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch Everton vs. Liverpool

    10 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    23 minutes ago
    marseille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Olympique de Marseille

    25 minutes ago
    messi psg
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles by George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    26 minutes ago
    rc lens
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Clermont Foot vs. RC Lens

    30 minutes ago
    lyon
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims

    30 minutes ago
    lille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Rennes vs. Lille

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) pressures the dribble of Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy