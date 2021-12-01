The Merseyside derby will have a different look, as ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez returns to a familiar scene in unfamiliar circumstances, heading Everton vs. Liverpool.

Rafa Benitez will take charge of his first Merseyside derby in more than eight years, as he lines up on the other side of the dugout when Liverpool visits Goodison Park on Wednesday.

How to Watch Everton vs. Liverpool Today

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Opposite manager Jürgen Klopp can take Liverpool to the Premier League summit if other results run in their favor, hoping to get over his maiden Derby defeat in 13 meetings.

Klopp lost to Benitez’s Napoli in his first managerial matchup against the Spaniard back in 2013, but he’s corrected course to go undefeated in six encounters since then.

Carlo Ancelotti was still at the Toffees helm in February when the team won at Anfield for the first time in 22 years, with Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurðsson providing the finishes:

Liverpool was enduring an atrocious patch of form at the time and lost as many games in the first three months of 2021 (nine) as it had in the entirety of 2020.

That’s enough to give Klopp’s side confidence it can turn the derby momentum back in its direction, as is the fact the team has won its last three in a row while Everton are without a win in seven.

Benitez’s men also haven’t found the back of the net in almost 300 minutes, painting a poor picture of their chances as they look to move away from the relegation zone.

