Everton aims for consecutive home wins for the first time since September when it takes on Manchester United on Saturday.

Everton hovers just one point above relegation with just one win in its last seven matches and each of its next five matches against squads seated in the top 10 of the Premier League table. Manchester United is not flirting with being demoted but is well out of championship contention a full 22 points behind their crosstown rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils have only one loss in their last eleven matches pulling them even with West Ham United for sixth in the EPL standings.

How to Watch Everton vs. Manchester United:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has posted twelve goals in 24 matches to lead Manchester United including a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Tottenham on March 12.

In the first matchup between these squads, Anthony Martial scored the opener on an assist from Bruno Fernandes in the 43rd minute before Abdoulaye Doucouré netted the equalizer 22 minutes later leading to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

No Everton player has scored more Premier League home goals this season than Richarlison (three), though he’s not netted at Goodison Park in the league since December.

Manchester United holds a commanding series lead over Everton winning a whopping 17 times at Goodison Park compared to just seven for The Blues. Manchester United is unbeaten in the last five EPL matches in this series with Everton's last league win coming in April of 2019.

