    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Everton at Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two middle of the pack Premier League teams face-off, as No. 11 Everton plays No. 10 Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday morning.
    Everton is 4-2-4 this season with 14 points on the table. They are 1-1-3 in their last five games. They beat Norwich City 2-0 and drew with Manchester United 1-1. That was before they started a losing streak in which they were at No. 3. They lost to West Ham United, Watford and Wolverhampton leading into this game.

    How to Watch Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream Everton at Tottenham Hotspur on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tottenham has 15 points, one ahead of Everton for No. 10 on the table. They are 5-0-5 on the season. In their last five matches, they have alternated wins and losses. They beat Sheffield United 4-0, before losing to Leeds United 3-1. They went on to beat Wolverhampton, before losing to Aston Villa. Most recently, they beat Leicester City 4-2.

    Although they are a point behind, Everton boasts one of the top goal-scoring offenses in the League. They rank No. 6 in goals scored compared to Tottenham's No. 19 rank. They rank No. 6 in assists and No. 10 in total shots. Tottenham is worse in both categories as well. 

    Tottenham has stayed in and won games because of their defense. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has 10 saves in 900 minutes which is good enough for No. 12 in the Premier League. Everton ranks No. 14.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Everton
    Premier League

    How to Watch Everton at Tottenham Hotspur

