    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Everton at Watford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Everton takes on Watford in Premier League action Saturday morning.
    Author:

    Everton enters Saturday's match against Watford with a 4-2-2 record and in eighth place in the Premier League standings.

    In its last five matches, Everton is 2-1-2. The team has beaten Norwich City 2–0 and Burnley 3–1 and has tied Manchester United 1–1. Its only two losses came against Aston Villa 3–0 and most recently against West Ham United 1–0.

    How to Watch Everton vs. Watford:

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live stream Everton vs. Watford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Watford is 2-1-5 this season. Its last five matches, it has a 1-1-3 record. The team beat Norwich City 3–1 and drew with Newcastle United 1–1 but lost to Wolverhampton 2–0, Leeds United 1–0 and Liverpool 5–0.

    Everton is led in goals by Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend, who all have three goals this season. Townsend also has two assists.

    Ismaïla Sarr is Watford's leading scorer, with four goals in 12 shots on goal and 19 total shots. The team's next closest scorer is forward Emmanuel Dennis, who has two goals on seven shots on goal and a total of 10 shots.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Everton vs Watford

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Everton
    Premier League

    How to Watch Everton vs. Watford

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
