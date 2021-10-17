Everton, the No. 5 team in the Premier League, heads to No. 9 ranked West Ham United on Sunday.

Everton is 4-1-2 on the season and 2-1-2 in its last five games. The club beat Burnley 3-1 and Norwich City 2-0. It drew with Manchester United 1-1, and then lost to the Queens Park Rangers 2-2 in a shootout and Aston Villa 3-0.

West Ham United is 3-2-2 this season and 3-0-2 in its last five matches. The club has beaten Manchester United 1-0, Leeds 2-1 and SK Rapid Wien 2-0. It lost to Manchester United 2-1 and Brentford 2-1.

How to Watch: Everton vs. West Ham United

Match Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Michail Antonio leads West Ham United in goals with five goals in seven matches. He is followed closely by Saïd Benrahma with three goals and Pablo Fornals with two. Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead Everton in goals, all with three apiece.

Both of these teams have a highly ranked offense. West Ham ranks No. 3 in the Premier League in goals scored and Everton ranks No. 6. They both rank top five in assists on goals with Everton at No. 5 and West Ham at No. 3.

