How to Watch Premier League in Canada on fuboTV: Costs, Price, Channels

For those in Canada, we present how to watch Premier League on fuboTV in Canada, including costs, prices and channel options.

Although we are currently in the offseason in most of the major soccer leagues around the world, including the English Premier League, it's not too soon to look ahead to the 2022-23 campaign. That includes figuring out how to watch Premier League action where you are located.

If that happens to be in Canada, you're in luck, because starting next season in 2022-23, fuboTV will be the sole provider of Premier League matches in the Great White North.

The 2022-23 Premier League season begins on Aug. 6 and fuboTV will be your place to catch all of the matches, as the streaming service will present all 380 matches of the campaign either live or on-demand.

That means if you're a soccer lover in Canada and can't get enough of your favorite club, be it Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Tottenham, or any of the league's other 15 teams, fuboTV will be the must-have streaming service in your home.



What soccer leagues you can watch with fuboTV in Canada

What's more, fuboTV will not only boast Premier League action in 2022-23, but you will also be able to watch some of the world's other top soccer leagues, including Serie A, Ligue 1 and even the domestic Canadian Premier League, making a subscription to fuboTV an even more obvious purchase for the soccer fan in Canada.

Prices and packages for fuboTV in Canada

fuboTV is offering a variety of subscription options, including monthly ($19.99), quarterly ($49.99) and annual ($179.99) packages. And not just that, but fuboTV is even offering a special discount on those subscription options, one that coincides with the release of the 2022-23 Premier League schedule.

Between June 16-June 30, you can sign up for fuboTV for the quarterly package at a price of $19.99 (a $30.00 discount) or the annual package for $99.99 (an $80.00 discount)!

With Manchester City seeking an extremely rare three-peat in the Premier League, Liverpool hot on its heels, Chelsea returning a strong team and Manchester United beginning the Erik ten Hag era, this is an EPL season you will not want to miss.

