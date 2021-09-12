September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Undefeated through three Premier League matches, Liverpool looks to keep its streak alive against Leeds.
Author:

Leeds will host undefeated Liverpool on Sunday as the Premier League returns from the international break.

Last season, Liverpool made its first visit to Leeds in 17 years, and the match resulted in a 1-1 draw. This season, manager Jürgen Klopp’s side travels to Elland Road looking for a better result.

How to Watch

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The availability of players on both clubs remained in doubt until Friday.

The Brazilian FA had requested that FIFA invoke a rule that would prevent players that failed to report for their international duty from playing for their club teams for five days. Prior to the international window, the Premier League had barred players from traveling to World Cup qualifying matches in countries with high rates of COVID-19.

Liverpool features Brazilian players Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson. If Brazil's request had been approved, the visitors would have been without all three players. While Firmino will miss the match with a hamstring injury, Fabinho and Alisson will be available to play.

Leeds would have been without its own Brazilian, star winger Raphinha, but he will be available as well.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk was injured while playing for the Netherlands but he too will be available.

A win at Elland Road would lift Liverpool into a tie with Manchester United and Chelsea atop the standings at 10 points.

Leeds is still seeking its first victory, after draws against Everton and Burnley and a loss against Manchester United.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Liverpool

aaron-donald
SI Guide

Matthew Stafford’s Rams Debut Caps First NFL Sunday

Valtteri Bottas
Formula 1

How to Watch Italian Grand Prix

Dec 19, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) carries the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Hawaii

Dec 19, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) carries the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch UNLV at Arizona State

USC Trojans
NCAAFB

How to Watch Stanford at USC

Nevada
NCAAFB

How to Watch Nevada vs. Idaho State

Dec 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Keyon Henry-Brooks (21) runs for a first down during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Colorado State

Dec 5, 2020; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Jordan Byrd (15) is pursued by Colorado State Rams linebacker Dequan Jackson (5) in the third quarrter at Dignity Health Sports Park. SDSU defeated CSU 29-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Arizona vs. San Diego State

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy