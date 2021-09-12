How to Watch Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Undefeated through three Premier League matches, Liverpool looks to keep its streak alive against Leeds.

Leeds will host undefeated Liverpool on Sunday as the Premier League returns from the international break.

Last season, Liverpool made its first visit to Leeds in 17 years, and the match resulted in a 1-1 draw. This season, manager Jürgen Klopp’s side travels to Elland Road looking for a better result.

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

The availability of players on both clubs remained in doubt until Friday.

The Brazilian FA had requested that FIFA invoke a rule that would prevent players that failed to report for their international duty from playing for their club teams for five days. Prior to the international window, the Premier League had barred players from traveling to World Cup qualifying matches in countries with high rates of COVID-19.

Liverpool features Brazilian players Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson. If Brazil's request had been approved, the visitors would have been without all three players. While Firmino will miss the match with a hamstring injury, Fabinho and Alisson will be available to play.

Leeds would have been without its own Brazilian, star winger Raphinha, but he will be available as well.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk was injured while playing for the Netherlands but he too will be available.

A win at Elland Road would lift Liverpool into a tie with Manchester United and Chelsea atop the standings at 10 points.

Leeds is still seeking its first victory, after draws against Everton and Burnley and a loss against Manchester United.