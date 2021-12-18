Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After losses to Chelsea and Man City, Leeds United returns home to host fourth-place Arsenal.
    Leeds United faces their third top-four team in eight days today when Arsenal comes to Ellan Road as the Gunners aim for their seventh consecutive unbeaten trip to Leeds since Nov. 2000.

    Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (WBRE-Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hazleton)

    Live stream the Leeds United vs. Arsenal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After losing 3-2 to Chelsea on Saturday, Leeds yielded seven goals in a shutout loss at Manchester City on Tuesday. Now, they come home where results have been better of late as they are unbeaten in their last five home league matches.

    Arsenal, though, is unbeaten in their last six away matches against Leeds and have not conceded more than one goal in thirteen consecutive visits to Ellan Road.

    Arsenal has won seven of their last 10 matches, five of those in shutout form, including two in a row against Southampton and West Ham United.

    Midfielder Emiel Smith Rowe leads the Gunners with six goals in 13 matches this season, with five of those coming in the last eight contests. Arsenal has won five of the six games when Smith Rowe nets a goal.

    Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have assisted each other six times. Among duos aged 21 or younger, only Christiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (8) have assisted each other more in the history of the Premier League.

    Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not available for selection today. The 32-year-old was stripped of the captaincy on Tuesday following a series of disciplinary issues, the latest of which saw him returning from an overseas trip later than agreed last week.

    Due to numerous health concerns, Leeds will be without the services of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James in this match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

