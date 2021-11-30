Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Leeds has looked lacking in confidence so far this Premier League campaign, but the club will aim to hand Crystal Palace back-to-back losses.
    Leeds United will host Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday targeting its first home win in two months, facing a team with only one road victory all season.

    It’s the perfect storm for both Premier League parties to improve their respective home-and-away fortunes, with Leeds in particular looking to discover a new gear as Week 14 gets underway.

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

    Game Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

    TV: NBCSN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Manager Marcelo Bielsa’s side is still paying for its poor start to the season and sits only one place above the relegation zone, though it is enjoying its best run of form after losing just one of its last four.

    Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford completed a deserved 2–0 win when Leeds hosted Palace in February, though the latter will remain sidelined for Tuesday’s contest.

    That was the sixth consecutive clash between these teams at Elland Road in which the hosts have come out on top, with the Eagles failing to win at the ground since March 2006.

    Bielsa’s men could come away from Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday content with a 0–0 stalemate, though Leeds still needs to find a winning touch if they’re to rival for a top-half finish.

    Palace lost at home to Aston Villa last time out having failed to engineer enough of a threat going forward, failing to register a shot on target until the 80th minute.

    It’s also a concern for Patrick Vieira that the Eagles conceded their 10th goal from a set piece this season, the most of any team in the Premier League, and the manager was downbeat in his appraisal: “I am really disappointed with the result but more disappointed by the performance. Today we didn’t play well enough.

    “We didn’t move the ball quick enough, didn’t defend well enough as a team and a consequence is not getting anything from the game. There is a lot of frustration again by the way we conceded the first goal.”

    Despite that display, Bielsa is still expecting a tough test out of the Frenchman’s team, whom he said have adapted quickly to Vieira’s style in his pre-match notes:

    Palace rode a seven-match unbeaten streak into that match against Steven Gerrard’s men, and they may feel confident of unearthing that resilient record against a vulnerable-looking Leeds.

    November
    30
    2021

    Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    3:15
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
