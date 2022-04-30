Skip to main content

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Raphinha and Leeds United take on Manchester City and Raheem Sterling today.

Leeds United is the No. 16 team in the Premier League with an 8-10-15 record. It has totaled 34 points thus far as the season comes to a close in less than a handful of games.

Therefore, it can avoid relegation by being three points ahead of Burnley and five points ahead of Everton for the first relegated team.

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester City today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Leeds United vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

In its last five games, Leeds is 3-2-0. It has drawn with Crystal Palace and Southampton and beaten Norwich, Wolverhampton, and Watford in that stretch.

Raphinha leads the team in scoring with 10 goals this season. Co-forward Rodrigo has six goals and one assist on 32 shots as well.

Manchester City is the peak of what Premier League soccer is this season.

It is the No. 1 team, and it isn't close. Especially considering it has dropped points recently, it remains atop the standings.

It is 25-5-3 this season with 80 points. That puts the team right in front of Liverpool, who has 79 points. After that, there is a 14-point drop before No. 3.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Leeds United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
Premier League

Leeds United vs. Manchester City Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
hockey fans
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

Finland vs. Sweden Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
JAGUARS1
NFL

2022 NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Steve Benko34 minutes ago
JMU LACROSSE
Lacrosse

James Madison vs. Drexel Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar34 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Maryland Spring Game

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
Alabama Texas A&M Baseball
College Baseball

Alabama vs. South Carolina Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

Florida vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy