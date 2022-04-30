Leeds United vs. Manchester City Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Raphinha and Leeds United take on Manchester City and Raheem Sterling today.

Leeds United is the No. 16 team in the Premier League with an 8-10-15 record. It has totaled 34 points thus far as the season comes to a close in less than a handful of games.

Therefore, it can avoid relegation by being three points ahead of Burnley and five points ahead of Everton for the first relegated team.

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester City today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

In its last five games, Leeds is 3-2-0. It has drawn with Crystal Palace and Southampton and beaten Norwich, Wolverhampton, and Watford in that stretch.

Raphinha leads the team in scoring with 10 goals this season. Co-forward Rodrigo has six goals and one assist on 32 shots as well.

Manchester City is the peak of what Premier League soccer is this season.

It is the No. 1 team, and it isn't close. Especially considering it has dropped points recently, it remains atop the standings.

It is 25-5-3 this season with 80 points. That puts the team right in front of Liverpool, who has 79 points. After that, there is a 14-point drop before No. 3.

