The No. 15 team in the Premier League, Leeds United, takes on Champions League-bound Manchester United on Sunday morning.

Leeds United is the No. 15 team in the Premier League with a 5-8-10 record. It is 2-4-6 on the road like in this game. It has 23 points which are one below Brentford and six out of relegation territory.

Leeds is 1-1-3 in its last five games losing to West Ham, Newcastle and Everton and beating West Ham. Raphinha leads the team in goals from the forward position with eight goals on 40 shots in 21 starts.

How to Watch Leeds United vs Manchester United Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Leeds United vs Manchester United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester United is the No. 4 ranked team in the Premier League and is currently headed for the Champions League. It is 12-6-7 overall this season and is fresh off of a 2-0 win over Brighton last Tuesday.

It ranks No. 5 in goals scored in the Premier League, No. 4 in assists and No. 3 in shots. It ranks No. 1 in saves with 92 on the season. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the team in scoring with nine goals in just 18 starts.

Manchester United is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -115. Leeds United's money line is +290 and the draw is +280. The total Over/Under goals scored in this game is 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.