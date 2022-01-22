Skip to main content

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams near the bottom of the Premier League standings, Leeds United and Newcastle United, will face on Saturday.

15th-place Leeds United (22 points) takes on 19th-place Newcastle United (12 points) on Saturday in an English Premier League match.

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Newcastle United Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Leeds United vs. Newcastle United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite sitting just a few spaces above relegation, two wins in a row have given Leeds United a nice cushion. The team is coming off of a 3-2 win over West Ham last Sunday, with the team getting three goals in the match from Jack Harrison. Those goals moved Harrison up to second on the team in goals this season with four, but he's still four goals back of Raphael Dias Belloli for the team lead.

As for Newcastle United, the team is in serious danger of relegation, as it's just one point above last place Burnley and has a minus-23 goal differential on the season.

But the team has managed a draw in its last two matches, including last Saturday's 1-1 result against Watford. Allan Saint-Maximin scored the team's only goal in that match. On the season, Callum Wilson leads the team in goals with six.

If things don't improve, Newcastle would find itself relegated, which last happened after the 2015-16 campaign.

These sides last faced in September, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
