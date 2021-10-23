    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Leeds United is languishing just above the Premier League's bottom three ahead of Saturday's match against a Wolverhampton team that's firing on all cylinders.
    Author:

    Leeds United heads into Saturday’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers sitting just above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

    Marcelo Bielsa’s side is chasing just its second win of the campaign in this Week 9 contest. Leeds United finally recorded its first win of the season, 1–0 win over Watford, in its last home match.

    How to Watch Leeds vs. Wolves

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wolverhampton looks as though it is finally starting to click under new manager Bruno Lage. The club has overcome a slow start to secure wins in its last three outings.

    The most recent of those was arguably the best to date as the team scored three times in the last 10 minutes to overcome a two-goal deficit against Aston Villa last Saturday and come away with a 3–2 win.

    The Wanderers have secured victory over Leeds in their last five meetings stretching back to 2016, when both teams were still battling for promotion from the Championship.

    Lage will be eager to continue tradition and make it six in a row for Wanderers, though he will have to do so without the injured quartet of Pedro Neto, Jonny, Yerson Mosquera and Hugo Bueno. The visitors may also be without winger Francisco Trincão after he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

    Leeds United likely will be without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch, and possibly Junior Firpo.

    The return of Raphinha will be a major boost to the home team if he’s deemed ready to play, while Daniel James will look to start despite failing to score or assist in his first six Leeds appearances.

    Wolverhampton has wins in its last four road games, and the club will look to extend that streak on a visit to ailing Leeds.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
    Time
    9:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Maryland Soccer
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16998360
    Golf

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round

    2 hours ago
    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Chelsea vs Norwich

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16799991
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch World Championships in FIG Gymnastics

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16952395
    Golf

    How to Watch Zozo Championship, Third Round

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16979351
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17002284
    Boxing

    How to Watch Boxing, Cuello vs. Florez, Lescurat vs. Reina

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16994577
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Kings

    11 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Bellarmine College Preparatory vs. St. Francis in High School Football

    11 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy