How to Watch Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton

Leeds United is languishing just above the Premier League's bottom three ahead of Saturday's match against a Wolverhampton team that's firing on all cylinders.

Leeds United heads into Saturday’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers sitting just above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side is chasing just its second win of the campaign in this Week 9 contest. Leeds United finally recorded its first win of the season, 1–0 win over Watford, in its last home match.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Wolves

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolverhampton looks as though it is finally starting to click under new manager Bruno Lage. The club has overcome a slow start to secure wins in its last three outings.

The most recent of those was arguably the best to date as the team scored three times in the last 10 minutes to overcome a two-goal deficit against Aston Villa last Saturday and come away with a 3–2 win.

The Wanderers have secured victory over Leeds in their last five meetings stretching back to 2016, when both teams were still battling for promotion from the Championship.

Lage will be eager to continue tradition and make it six in a row for Wanderers, though he will have to do so without the injured quartet of Pedro Neto, Jonny, Yerson Mosquera and Hugo Bueno. The visitors may also be without winger Francisco Trincão after he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Leeds United likely will be without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch, and possibly Junior Firpo.

The return of Raphinha will be a major boost to the home team if he’s deemed ready to play, while Daniel James will look to start despite failing to score or assist in his first six Leeds appearances.

Wolverhampton has wins in its last four road games, and the club will look to extend that streak on a visit to ailing Leeds.