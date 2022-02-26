Skip to main content

How to Watch Leeds vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tottenham travels to Leeds for this Saturday morning Premier League matchup.

Tottenham is coming off of a 1-0 loss against Burnley where it gave up a goal in the 71’ and couldn’t find an equalizer. Tottenham had its chances in the match with 12 shots.  It controlled the possession for 66% of the match. 

How to Watch Leeds vs. Tottenham Today:

Match Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Match Time: 7:25 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream Leeds vs. Tottenham on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tottenham have struggled as of late in Premier League play where it has lost four of its last five with their fifth being a dramatic 3-2 victory over Man City. Tottenham came out strong with a goal four minutes into the match by Dejan Kulusecski. Man City tied it in the 33’. In the second half, Harry Kane scored at the 59’ mark pulling them ahead again. However, in injury time, a handball in the box allowed Man City a penalty kick to tie it. Then, minutes later Harry Kane puts a header into the back of the net to win it.

Leeds United is currently in 15th in the standings giving up 16 goals in its past four games alone. Its latest match was a 6-0 loss to Liverpool where they gave up two penalty kick goals in the first 35 minutes and then allowed two goals in the last ten minutes of regulation and one more in injury time.

While Tottenham has struggled as of late, they have shown that they can battle with the best of them. Don’t discount Leeds as Tottenham just lost to Burnley who are currently sitting in a relegation position. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Leeds vs. Tottenham

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
7:25
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Leeds vs. Tottenham

By Christine Brown
just now
USATSI_17749461
FIS Alpine Skiing

How to Watch World Cup: Women's Downhill

By Kristofer Habbas
2 hours ago
san jose state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
8 hours ago
Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
8 hours ago
Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
8 hours ago
OREGON STATE GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Stanford vs Oregon State Women's Gymnastics

By Steve Benko
8 hours ago
USATSI_17756657
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Ducks

By Evan Massey
9 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
9 hours ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy