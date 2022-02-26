Tottenham is coming off of a 1-0 loss against Burnley where it gave up a goal in the 71’ and couldn’t find an equalizer. Tottenham had its chances in the match with 12 shots. It controlled the possession for 66% of the match.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Tottenham Today:

Match Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Match Time: 7:25 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Tottenham have struggled as of late in Premier League play where it has lost four of its last five with their fifth being a dramatic 3-2 victory over Man City. Tottenham came out strong with a goal four minutes into the match by Dejan Kulusecski. Man City tied it in the 33’. In the second half, Harry Kane scored at the 59’ mark pulling them ahead again. However, in injury time, a handball in the box allowed Man City a penalty kick to tie it. Then, minutes later Harry Kane puts a header into the back of the net to win it.

Leeds United is currently in 15th in the standings giving up 16 goals in its past four games alone. Its latest match was a 6-0 loss to Liverpool where they gave up two penalty kick goals in the first 35 minutes and then allowed two goals in the last ten minutes of regulation and one more in injury time.

While Tottenham has struggled as of late, they have shown that they can battle with the best of them. Don’t discount Leeds as Tottenham just lost to Burnley who are currently sitting in a relegation position.

